Disney has released the teaser trailer for Frozen 2 … and it looks like our favourite heroines are in a spot of trouble again.

The clip starts off with Elsa sitting on the beach looking at a rough ocean. She ties her hair up and then runs with determination towards the water.

She then uses her powers to walk on water and freeze large waves as she goes.

The only synopsis given states that Elsa (Idina Menzel) must learn to channel her powers as she and Anna (Kristen Bell) work with Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad) to learn more about the mystery of their kingdom.

Social media believes that she is off on a quest to find her parents, who went missing while sailing in the original 2013 film.

Frozen 2 looks icy.

The second instalment of the hit movie will be released in November and Disney will be hoping that it can match the original which took $US1.276 billion ($A1.8 billion) at the box office.

Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff are returning and Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown have are thought to be involved with the second movie.

Social media meanwhile has started a campaign to get Else a girlfriend for the second movie.

However, while Menzel, who plays Elsa, is supportive of the idea, there is no indication that Frozen 2 will be a lesbian love story.