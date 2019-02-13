Clap Clap Riot have an important milestone to celebrate - so they're heading out on tour.

The Canterbury rock quartet, who have released three albums together, mark their 10th anniversary this year, after debuting with the EP TV Knows Better in 2009.

They're playing a four-date tour that will hit Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland in March.

They're promising to play "all the hits and lesser-known delights" as well as showcasing material from a new album they're working on now.

They'll play Dunedin's Captain Cook on March 15, Christchurch's Blue Smoke on March 16, Wellington's Caroline on March 22 and Auckland's Whammy on March 23.

Tickets are on sale now.