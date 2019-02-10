Lady Gaga's "Shallow" just keeps winning this awards season, picking up a Grammy on Sunday before competing for other major awards later in the day.

Gaga won best song written for visual media for "Shallow," sharing the honor with co-writers Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando. The song from "A Star Is Born" also won a Golden Globe and is nominated for an Oscar. It was also honored at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards and the Satellite Awards.

The track will compete for more Grammys, including song of the year, record of the year and best pop duo/group performance.

Hugh Jackman, an Emmy and Tony winner, won his first Grammy, picking up best compilation soundtrack for visual media for "The Greatest Showman."

Advertisement

Beck was a double winner during the pre-telecast, taking home best alternative music album and best engineered album (non-classical) for "Colors." Emily Lazar, one of the engineers who worked on the album and won alongside Beck, said onstage that she was the first female mastering engineer to win in the latter category.

Tori Kelly, who debuted on the music scene as a pop singer, won two awards for her first gospel album. Christian singer Lauren Daigle also won Grammys.

Dave Chappelle and "Weird Al" Yankovic picked up early awards ahead of the live show, which was scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.