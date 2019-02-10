Janelle Monae remembers being frustrated at last year's Grammy Awards, where male acts dominated in nominations and the only woman competing for the night's top award, Lorde, didn't get a chance to perform onstage.

But this year, Monae is looking forward to the show, where women are now leading in nominations for big categories like album of the year and best new artist.

[Scroll down for the full list of nominees]

"This is going to be a special Grammys. As much as it is about me, it's not just about me. Just knowing that so many women are nominated this year, looking back from last year to this year when I was on the stage at the Grammys, you could see that I was frustrated about the opportunities and about our visibility as women," said Monae, who gave powerful speech last year ahead of Kesha's emotional and striking performance celebrating sisterhood and women's rights.

Advertisement

"Yes, we have so much more work to do, but this is a moment to be celebrated. This is a moment for women to love on each other and let each other know," she added.

Monae's groundbreaking album, "Dirty Computer," is one of five albums by women nominated for the top prize at today's show. Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy," Kacey Musgraves' "Golden Hour," Brandi Carlile's "By the Way, I Forgive You" and H.E.R.'s self-titled album are also in contention.

Carlile is the most nominated woman with six nominations, including bids for song and record of the year with "The Joke." Women also have a strong presence in those top categories, including Lady Gaga, SZA, Maren Morris and Ella Mai.

Six of the best new artist nominees are women, including H.E.R., Chloe x Halle, Margo Price, Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith.

"What I plan to do is let every woman who is nominated, who is here this weekend, know that from the red carpet to the stage, win or lose, I have your back. I see you," Monae said. "This is just the beginning of moving to a more inclusive future."

This year's nominees mark a departure from the 2018 Grammys, where Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow was criticized when he said women need to "step up" when asked about the lack of women in the top categories. He later acknowledged that it was a "poor choice of words," and it forced the academy to launch a new task force focused on inclusion and diversity.

The lead up to this year's Grammys hasn't been completely smooth though. This week Ariana Grande blasted Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich and accused him of lying about why she was no longer performing at the show.

Ehrlich told the AP that Grande "felt it was too late for her to pull something together." She responded on Twitter and said she "can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken."

"It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more," she continued.

Carlile told the AP she stands "behind Ariana Grande's decision to stand up for herself and her art."

"And I feel like it's a time in this country when women need to support each other and their decisions. I support her and I support her decision," she added.

Grande is nominated for two awards and could miss the chance of giving a speech onstage if she wins. Other big stars also won't be in attendance, including Kendrick Lamar, the top nominee with eight, and Drake, nominated for seven awards. Taylor Swift, who was snubbed and only scored one nomination, also won't be at the show.

Drama has also surrounded the Grammys around its Motown Records tribute: Some people complained when a promo aired on CBS showing Jennifer Lopez as the act set to honor the legendary record label, which launched the careers of Jackson 5, the Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and more. Some complained that a black artist should be involved in the tribute, while others said stronger vocalists should perform over Lopez. A representative for the Grammys didn't return an email seeking clarification about the tribute.

Others set to perform Sunday include Cardi B, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diana Ross, J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Little Big Town, Post Malone and Chloe x Halle. Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and Andra Day will honor the late Aretha Franklin with a performance.

Musgraves, also nominated for best country album, song and performance, said she's been trying to relax this week ahead of the show.

"I've been able to find zen moments leading up to all this. I am just grateful, I think. And I am not hung up on what happens or doesn't happen," she said. "Just the fact that this album has connected in such a way beyond my wildest dreams is just really cool."

THE FULL LIST OF NOMINEES FOR 2019

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B

By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile

Scorpion, Drake

H.E.R., H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone

Dirty Computer, Janelle Monae

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album

RECORD OF THE YEAR

I Like It, Cardi B

The Joke, Brandi Carlile

This Is America, Childish Gambino

God's Plan, Drake

Shallow, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

All The Stars, Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Rockstar, Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

SONG OF THE YEAR

All The Stars, Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Boo'd Up, Ella Mai

God's Plan, Drake

In My Blood, Shawn Mendes

The Joke, Brandi Carlile

The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Shallow, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

This Is America, Childish Gambino

BEST NEW ARTIST

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Colors, Beck

Havana, Camila Cabello

God Is A Woman, Ariana Grande

Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?), Lady Gaga

Better Now, Post Malone

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Fall In Line, Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

Don't Go Breaking My Heart, Backstreet Boys

S Wonderful, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

Shallow, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Girls Like You, Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

Say Something, Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Love Is Here To Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

My Way, Willie Nelson

Nat "King" Cole & Me, Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe), Seal

The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic!, Barbra Streisand

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Camila, Camila Cabello

Meaning Of Life, Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener, Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma, P!nk

Reputation, Taylor Swift

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Four Out of Five, Arctic Monkeys

When Bad Does Good, Chris Cornell

Made an America, The Fever 333

Highway Tune, Greta Van Fleet

Uncomfortable, Halestorm

BEST ROCK SONG

Black Smoke Rising, Greta Van Fleet

Jumpsuit, Twenty One Pilots

Mantra, Bring Me the Horizon

Masseduction, St. Vincent

Rats, Ghost

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Rainier Fog, Alice in Chains

Mania, Fall Out Boy

Prequelle, Ghost

From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream, Weezer

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys

Colors, Beck

Utopia, Björk

American Utopia, David Byrne

Masseduction, St. Vincent

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Long As I Live, Toni Braxton

Summer, The Carters

Y O Y, Lalah Hathaway

Best Part, H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

First Began, PJ Morton

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Everything Is Love, The Carters

The Kids Are Alright, Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz, Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

War & Leisure, Miguel

Ventriloquism, Meshell Ndegeocello

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Be Careful, Cardi B

Nice for What, Drake

King's Dead, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake

Bubblin, Anderson .Paak

Sicko Mode, Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee

BEST RAP SONG

God's Plan, Drake

King's Dead, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake

Lucky You, Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas

Sicko Mode, Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee

Win, Jay Rock

BEST RAP ALBUM

Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B

Swimming, Mac Miller

Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle

Daytona, Pusha T

Astroworld, Travis Scott

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Wouldn't It Be Great?, Loretta Lynn

Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters, Maren Morris

Butterflies, Kacey Musgraves

Millionaire, Chris Stapleton

Parallel Line, Keith Urban

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

The 61st Grammy Awards will air live on TVNZ 2 from 2pm until 5.30pm.