Janelle Monae remembers being frustrated at last year's Grammy Awards, where male acts dominated in nominations and the only woman competing for the night's top award, Lorde, didn't get a chance to perform onstage.
But this year, Monae is looking forward to the show, where women are now leading in nominations for big categories like album of the year and best new artist.
"This is going to be a special Grammys. As much as it is about me, it's not just about me. Just knowing that so many women are nominated this year, looking back from last year to this year when I was on the stage at the Grammys, you could see that I was frustrated about the opportunities and about our visibility as women," said Monae, who gave powerful speech last year ahead of Kesha's emotional and striking performance celebrating sisterhood and women's rights.
"Yes, we have so much more work to do, but this is a moment to be celebrated. This is a moment for women to love on each other and let each other know," she added.
Monae's groundbreaking album, "Dirty Computer," is one of five albums by women nominated for the top prize at today's show. Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy," Kacey Musgraves' "Golden Hour," Brandi Carlile's "By the Way, I Forgive You" and H.E.R.'s self-titled album are also in contention.
Carlile is the most nominated woman with six nominations, including bids for song and record of the year with "The Joke." Women also have a strong presence in those top categories, including Lady Gaga, SZA, Maren Morris and Ella Mai.
Six of the best new artist nominees are women, including H.E.R., Chloe x Halle, Margo Price, Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith.
"What I plan to do is let every woman who is nominated, who is here this weekend, know that from the red carpet to the stage, win or lose, I have your back. I see you," Monae said. "This is just the beginning of moving to a more inclusive future."
This year's nominees mark a departure from the 2018 Grammys, where Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow was criticized when he said women need to "step up" when asked about the lack of women in the top categories. He later acknowledged that it was a "poor choice of words," and it forced the academy to launch a new task force focused on inclusion and diversity.
The lead up to this year's Grammys hasn't been completely smooth though. This week Ariana Grande blasted Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich and accused him of lying about why she was no longer performing at the show.
Ehrlich told the AP that Grande "felt it was too late for her to pull something together." She responded on Twitter and said she "can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken."
"It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more," she continued.
Carlile told the AP she stands "behind Ariana Grande's decision to stand up for herself and her art."
"And I feel like it's a time in this country when women need to support each other and their decisions. I support her and I support her decision," she added.
Grande is nominated for two awards and could miss the chance of giving a speech onstage if she wins. Other big stars also won't be in attendance, including Kendrick Lamar, the top nominee with eight, and Drake, nominated for seven awards. Taylor Swift, who was snubbed and only scored one nomination, also won't be at the show.
Drama has also surrounded the Grammys around its Motown Records tribute: Some people complained when a promo aired on CBS showing Jennifer Lopez as the act set to honor the legendary record label, which launched the careers of Jackson 5, the Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and more. Some complained that a black artist should be involved in the tribute, while others said stronger vocalists should perform over Lopez. A representative for the Grammys didn't return an email seeking clarification about the tribute.
Others set to perform Sunday include Cardi B, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Diana Ross, J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Dan + Shay, H.E.R., Little Big Town, Post Malone and Chloe x Halle. Yolanda Adams, Fantasia and Andra Day will honor the late Aretha Franklin with a performance.
Musgraves, also nominated for best country album, song and performance, said she's been trying to relax this week ahead of the show.
"I've been able to find zen moments leading up to all this. I am just grateful, I think. And I am not hung up on what happens or doesn't happen," she said. "Just the fact that this album has connected in such a way beyond my wildest dreams is just really cool."
THE FULL LIST OF NOMINEES FOR 2019
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B
By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile
Scorpion, Drake
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone
Dirty Computer, Janelle Monae
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album
RECORD OF THE YEAR
I Like It, Cardi B
The Joke, Brandi Carlile
This Is America, Childish Gambino
God's Plan, Drake
Shallow, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
All The Stars, Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Rockstar, Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
SONG OF THE YEAR
All The Stars, Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Boo'd Up, Ella Mai
God's Plan, Drake
In My Blood, Shawn Mendes
The Joke, Brandi Carlile
The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Shallow, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
This Is America, Childish Gambino
BEST NEW ARTIST
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Colors, Beck
Havana, Camila Cabello
God Is A Woman, Ariana Grande
Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?), Lady Gaga
Better Now, Post Malone
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Fall In Line, Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato
Don't Go Breaking My Heart, Backstreet Boys
S Wonderful, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
Shallow, Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Girls Like You, Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B
Say Something, Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton
The Middle, Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Love Is Here To Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
My Way, Willie Nelson
Nat "King" Cole & Me, Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe), Seal
The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic!, Barbra Streisand
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Camila, Camila Cabello
Meaning Of Life, Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener, Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma, P!nk
Reputation, Taylor Swift
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
Four Out of Five, Arctic Monkeys
When Bad Does Good, Chris Cornell
Made an America, The Fever 333
Highway Tune, Greta Van Fleet
Uncomfortable, Halestorm
BEST ROCK SONG
Black Smoke Rising, Greta Van Fleet
Jumpsuit, Twenty One Pilots
Mantra, Bring Me the Horizon
Masseduction, St. Vincent
Rats, Ghost
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Rainier Fog, Alice in Chains
Mania, Fall Out Boy
Prequelle, Ghost
From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream, Weezer
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys
Colors, Beck
Utopia, Björk
American Utopia, David Byrne
Masseduction, St. Vincent
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
Long As I Live, Toni Braxton
Summer, The Carters
Y O Y, Lalah Hathaway
Best Part, H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
First Began, PJ Morton
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
Everything Is Love, The Carters
The Kids Are Alright, Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz, Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
War & Leisure, Miguel
Ventriloquism, Meshell Ndegeocello
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Be Careful, Cardi B
Nice for What, Drake
King's Dead, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake
Bubblin, Anderson .Paak
Sicko Mode, Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee
BEST RAP SONG
God's Plan, Drake
King's Dead, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake
Lucky You, Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas
Sicko Mode, Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee
Win, Jay Rock
BEST RAP ALBUM
Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
Swimming, Mac Miller
Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle
Daytona, Pusha T
Astroworld, Travis Scott
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
Wouldn't It Be Great?, Loretta Lynn
Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters, Maren Morris
Butterflies, Kacey Musgraves
Millionaire, Chris Stapleton
Parallel Line, Keith Urban
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
The 61st Grammy Awards will air live on TVNZ 2 from 2pm until 5.30pm.