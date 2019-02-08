Actress Juliette Binoche is urging people to "let justice do what it needs to do" in the case of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

She also says it shouldn't be forgotten that he was a "great producer".

The star of Chocolat and The English Patient said she never had problems with Weinstein, though she "could see he had problems".

The 66-year-old Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

Binoche told reporters that a lot of people had expressed their opinions on Weinstein.

"I almost want to say peace to his mind and heart, that's all," said Binoche. "I'm trying to put my feet in his shoes. He's had enough, I think. A lot of people have expressed themselves. Now justice has to do its work.

"As a producer he was wonderful, most of the time. I think he was a great producer. That we shouldn't forget, even though it's been difficult for some directors and actors and especially actresses."

The backlash to Binoche's comments was swift, with one Twitter commentator saying: "Your ignorance here is APPALLING."

Thanks for this. Harvey Weinstein literally ruined women’s lives for over a decade. He’s still filthy rich, living in mansions and married, but a year of criticism is enough? I missed the part where he fixed all the lives he destroyed. @JulietteBinoche #sellout — Hugh Manatee (@LA2SF2NY) February 7, 2019

Good grief. No, Juliette. No. Tragic is saying that kind of nonsense. First Catherine Deneuve on #MeToo, now @JulietteBinoche about Weinstein. What a colossal disappointment. https://t.co/GFXJLSyo7C — DeeRob (@AtBatedBreath) February 7, 2019

Binoche spoke at the Berlin film festival, where she is jury president.

- AP