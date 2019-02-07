Ozzy Osbourne, who is due in Auckland for a performance next month, is in hospital for some complications from the flu.

The 70-year-old rocker's wife, Sharon Osbourne, wrote on Twitter that doctors believe "this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery".

It was announced last week that the United Kingdom and European leg of Ozzy Osbourne's No More Tours2 tour was postponed because of doctors' orders.

He thanked all for wishing him a speedy recovery.

He had to cancel several shows on his North American tour in 2018 because of a hand infection.

He's due in Auckland on March 16 for a show at Spark Arena.

- AP