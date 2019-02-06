The Big Top

• 17m high, 15.5m diameter.

• Supported by four steel masts 25m high.

• Raising team of about 70 people and more than 100 poles.

• Can accommodate about 2600 people.

• Air conditioning and heating.

Cirque du Soleil has raised its Big Top tent in Auckland as it gets ready to open its latest show, Kooza.

It is more than four years since Cirque du Soleil dazzled Kiwis with Totem, and Kooza is described as a breathtaking homage to the traditions of circus.

Kooza, with an international cast of 50 acrobats, musicians, singers and actors, follows The Innocent as he journeys through a colourful world of eccentric characters and white-knuckle thrills.

Kooza opens at Alexandra Park on Friday, February 15 and runs until Sunday, March 17.

Tickets are available at cirquedusoleil.com