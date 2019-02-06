One of last year's biggest breakout comedy stars is coming to New Zealand.

British comic James Acaster released four Netflix stand-up specials under the name Repertoire last year to huge critical acclaim.

Acaster, who also appeared on last year's season of British game show Taskmaster, will perform as part of the line-up for the Best Foods Comedy Gala, an event which kicks off the International Comedy Festival.

He'll perform in Auckland alongside Rhys Nicholson, Urzila Carlson, Paul Sinha and Melanie Bracewell at the Civic Theatre on May 2. Acaster will also be part of the Wellington line-up at The Opera House on May 5.

Advertisement

The two-and-a-half-hour show will be broadcast on TVNZ.

Acaster, known for his dry wit and acerbic storytelling, was last in New Zealand in 2017 as part of that year's International Comedy Festival line-up.

This year's comedy festival runs from May 2-26. The full line-up will be revealed on February 28, the same day tickets go on sale.