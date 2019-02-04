First, critics panned Maroon 5′s Super Bowl halftime performance.

Then social media folks went full-on snark over Adam Levine's throw pillow-like tank top design.

Then he peeled off the busy brown shirt and the snark turned to outrage over his exposed nipples.

The bare-chested moment had some feminists and Janet Jackson supporters focused on how male and female nipples are treated differently in life, especially on network TV and by the NFL years after Jackson's career was derailed by a split-second halftime reveal.

"Double standard, much?" is how an InStyle headline neatly summed up the issue in the light of day as media noted how the hate quickly built online.

Super Bowl halftime nipple rules feel inconsistent — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) February 4, 2019

Wonder if this nipple will ruin Adam's career like it did Janet's #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/DuWWtDhtIN — Mashable (@mashable) February 4, 2019

Someone should tell Adam Levine we don’t do nipples at the Super Bowl #justiceforjanet — Angie (@luvya_meanit) February 4, 2019

Let's talk about how Adam Levine can show two nipples and Janet Jackson gets banned over a nip slip.. #SuperBowl — Xcal (@_Xcal) February 4, 2019