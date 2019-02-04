Soulja Boy has been accused of keeping a woman at his home against her will on Saturday.

The female, identified only as Kayla, claimed the 28-year-old rapper prevented her from leaving his home in Agoura Hills near Los Angeles by tying her up in a chair in his garage with an extension cord and the musician, 28, allegedly left her there for six hours, TMZ reports.

Soulja Boy attends a release party in 2009. Photo / Getty

Sources revealed that Kayla, who was thought to be dating the 'Crank That' hitmaker was asked to leave the residence at around 2.30 AM after an argument, however as she was attempting to leave the grounds of the property, she accidentally drove in reverse and clipped the curb.

Soulja's assistant was reportedly outside and witnessed the incident, became "agitated" and began arguing with her, Kayla then claimed the star began punching and kicking her before moving her to his garage.

After being released, Kayla went home and contacted police, and was also treated in hospital for three broken ribs and concussion, though she was discharged on the same day.

Police have confirmed that kidnapping report was filed on Saturday morning and there is "an active investigation" ongoing.

Rapper Soulja Boy was arrested in October 2011. Photo / Getty

TMZ failed to contact Soulja about the claims but his manager insisted they were untrue, even though he hasn't been in touch with his client because the rapper "always calls me if there's any problem, and he did not call."

The 'Kiss Me Thru The Phone' singer was previously charged for the illegal possession of a firearm in 2017 when he was found with a Mini Draco AR-15 - which is illegal to own in the US state of California - and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and he has also been charged for allegedly stealing a gun from a police car.