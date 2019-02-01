PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The upcoming final season of "Jane the Virgin" is already drawing tears.

The CW show's creator, Jennie Snyder Urman, said she's crying in the editing room as she works on the concluding episodes of the show starring Gina Rodriguez.

The producer and actress grew emotional discussing the telenovela-style comedy-drama Thursday with TV critics.

When it comes to final episode, Urman said she's intent on providing "a real sense of closure." She said she's feeling pressure to say goodbye in the right way and wants to "stick the landing."

Advertisement

The fifth season of "Jane the Virgin" begins March 27 and will conclude this summer. A finale date has yet to be announced.