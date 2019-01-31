CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Bryce Dallas Howard has been paraded through Harvard Square by extravagantly costumed college students.

The "Jurassic World" star is being honored Thursday as Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

The nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization will roast the 37-year-old actor, producer and director and bestow their coveted pudding pot later.

Howard will also catch a preview of the troupe's newest production, which is its first with women in the cast.

Howard rode through the historic square in the back of a convertible as temperatures hovered around 13 degrees Fahrenheit (-11 degrees Celsius).

Spectators lined the parade route as troupe members in drag and other costumes sauntered by with Howard in tow.

Hasty Pudding picked Howard because she's an accomplished actress "committed to expanding the role of women" in storytelling.