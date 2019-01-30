Stars on the Aussie reality series I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! are getting treated to some pretty juicy Hollywood gossip.

US Bold And The Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang joined the show recently where she and entertainment reporter Richard Reid dished on who they think is the worst celebrity — and their answer might surprise you.

The conversation began when Gogglebox's Angie Kent asked Reid "who else was a moll" in Hollywood.

"Ellen, not nice," Reid whispered.

"Ellen who?" Lang asked, to which Reid replied: "DeGeneres."

Lang was unsurprised by Reid's claim and said she had "heard that before" about the US talk show queen.

"She's great to watch and on her show and everything, but I think her personality is completely different when you get her behind the scenes," Lang said.

"I've heard it's hard to work on her show," Reid replied.

"Oh, because she's very bossy or something?" Lang asked and Reid nodded in agreement.

Shocked by Lang and Reid's revelation about The Ellen Show host, Kent said it was "really disappointing" to find out DeGeneres had that reputation.

Angie: "Wow that's really disappointing."

Reid: "I'm glad to hear that somebody else has heard that."

It's not the first time DeGeneres has been accused of being difficult to work for with, the TV personality dogged over the years by tabloid stories featuring allegations about her off-camera behaviour.

DeGeneres denied she was difficult to work with in an interview with the New York Times last year, calling it an "outright lie".

"The first day I said: 'The one thing I want is everyone here to be happy and proud of where they work, and if not, don't work here,'" she said.

"No one is going to raise their voice or not be grateful. That's the rule to this day."