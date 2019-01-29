A Utah man has filed a lawsuit accusing actress Gwyneth Paltrow of seriously injuring him during a crash at a Park City ski resort in 2016.

Terry Sanderson says in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Utah state court that Paltrow was skiing out of control and knocked him out, leaving him with a brain injury and four broken ribs.

The alleged incident occurred Feb. 26, 2016, on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort.

Sanderson says Paltrow left him injured on the mountain and didn't send help. He says a Deer Valley ski instructor filed a false incident report saying Paltrow didn't cause the crash.

Deer Valley Resort spokeswoman Emily Summers said the resort can't comment on pending legal matters. The resort is also being sued.

Paltrow spokeswoman Heather Wilson said Tuesday in an emailed one-sentence statement that the lawsuit is "without merit" and Paltrow expects to be "vindicated."