The Screen Actors Guild Awards is underway, with host Megan Mullally of Will and Grace fame making jokes about this year's film nominees.

"They cast black people in Black Panther…Asian people in Crazy Rich Asians…and a Green Book in Green Book," she said.

Mullally also mentioned Lady Gaga, telling her from the stage: "Honey, you are crushing it." She said that in addition to her nominated role in A Star Is Born, and having a Las Vegas residency, she also does Mullally's eyeliner.

She also shouted out to Emma Stone, who just turned 30.

"Our condolences ... looking forward to your reverse mortgage loan commericals," she said.

In announcing the first award with Alec Baldwin, Mullally asked him to "give it to her" in what was meant to be a jokey sexual tone that viewers felt was cringeworthy.

One person on Twitter described it as "very bizarre sexual back and forth", while another suggested it was "ridiculous".

Well Alec Baldwin and Megan Mullally's bit was super painful to watch #SAGAwards — Taryn (@TarynUpMyHearrt) January 28, 2019

This is weird...

The Megan Mullally and Alec Baldwin flirt fest. #Uncomfortable#SAGAwards — Big Rita (@IAmBirgitta) January 28, 2019

Is there anyway to #metoo the #sagawards2019 for having to watch that Megan Mullally and Alec Baldwin bit? — John Poveromo (@JohnPoveromo) January 28, 2019

That "joke" by Alec Baldwin/Megan Mullally was...ill-timed? highly inappropriate? ridiculous? #SAGAwards — Saloni Gajjar (@saloni_g) January 28, 2019

The SAGs celebrate a 25th anniversary today, with some of Hollywood's biggest names vying for a gong.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga-led A Star Is Born is the top film nominee at this year's event.

Cooper and Gaga, along with actors Chadwick Boseman from Black Panther and Constance Wu from Crazy Rich Asians are among the presenters.

Australia's Margot Robbie has lost out to Emily Blunt in the category for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

Legendary actor Alan Alda of M*A*S*H fame will be given the SAG Life Achievement Award by Tom Hanks.

Jodie Foster will present the evening's final award, for best motion picture ensemble, in a nod to the ceremony's first year. Foster won best film actor for Nell at the first SAG Awards.