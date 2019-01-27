1. Anniversary Day Regatta

Ports of Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta will be celebrating its 179th edition. The race is New Zealand's longest-running regatta and one of the biggest one-day regattas in the world. Best viewing locations from land include Bastion Pt, North Head, East Coast Bays, Tamaki Drive, Orakei Wharf and Princes Wharf. Action starts with tug-boat races from 10am.

2. SeePort

The SeePort festival at Captain Cook and Marsden wharves will feature tug-of-war competitions, helicopter flights, rescue service and Defence Force displays and carnival rides.

3. Laneway

St Jerome's Laneway Festival at Albert Park from 11.25am to 10.30pm. Acts include Florence and the Machine, Gang of Youths, Denzel Curry and High Beams.

The Auckland International Buskers Festival always offers interesting and exciting acts.

4. Buskers

The Auckland International Buskers Festival has a multitude of performers around the CBD and waterfront.

5. Birthday lights

The Auckland Harbour Bridge will be lit up to celebrate the city's birthday from 9pm to midnight.