Critics have been left shaken after the world premiere of Leaving Neverland, with the documentary so sexually explicit counsellors were on hand to support the audience after the viewing.

On Friday the Sundance Film Festival premiered the controversial new documentary, which airs allegations of sexual abuse against Michael Jackson.

The four hour documentary, which was shown in two parts, detailed the accounts of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who both claim they were abused as boys by the singer.

Michael Jackson repeatedly denied allegations of sexual abuse throughout his life. Photo / AP

Jackson repeatedly denied allegations of sexual abuse during his lifetime and was acquitted of child molestation criminal charges in 2005.

US Weekly film critic Mara Reinstein tweeted that she was "shaking" after watching Leaving Neverland, claiming Jackson "was a paedophile".

Shaking. Wow. We were all wrong when we cheered for Michael Jackson. He was a pedophile. #LeavingNeverland #SundanceFilmFestival2019 — Mara Reinstein (@MaraReinstein) January 25, 2019

Feel sick to my stomach after watching Part 1 of #LeavingNeverland doc. Michael Jackson witnesses/sex abuse victims coming off very credible. It’s so sexually explicit that counselors are in the lobby. #SundanceFilmFestival2019 — Mara Reinstein (@MaraReinstein) January 25, 2019

Hollywood Elsewhere

's Jeff Wells described

Leaving Neverland

as a "horror film" with Robson and Safechuck "obviously believable".

“Leaving Neverland” is a horror film — an intimate, obviously believable, sometimes sexually explicit story of two boys who became MIchael Jackson’s special “friends” — i.e., lovers — while their oblivious parents went along. Jackson was a fiend — a smooth predator, a monster. — Hollywood Elsewhere (@wellshwood) January 25, 2019

You should have seen the faces of the audience members during the ten-minute intermission of “Leaving Neverland.” at the Egyptian. They had that look of hollowed-out nausea, submerged disgust…trying to hide their revulsion. The Jackson guilt denialists are finished. Jig’s up. — Hollywood Elsewhere (@wellshwood) January 25, 2019

USA Today

's Patrick Ryan said there were "many common parallels in victims stories" and "disturbing revelations", including one allegation that Jackson bought a boy jewellery "in exchange for sex acts".

The Daily Beast's Kevin Fallon described the content as "more disturbing than you could imagine".

Many common parallels in victims’ stories: MJ grooming them to hate their parents and women in general, saying God brought them together, eventually “casting them out” for younger boys. “There was a lot of jealousy and hurt. You were no longer special.” — Patrick Ryan (@PatRyanWrites) January 25, 2019

Many other critics noted the presence of health workers outside the theatre to counsel viewers if needed and warnings that the documentary contained explicit content.

After the film Robson and Safechuck held a question-and-answer session with the audience, with critics tweeting the pair had spoken about how difficult sharing their story had been.

Defence witness for the Michael Jackson child molestation trial, Wade Robson. Photo / AP

Despite initial fears from police the premiere would be protested by fans of the late pop star, only a handful of people turned out in person to picket the screening.

Police and dogs easily outnumbered the protesters, with the documentary's audience going through intense security screening before they were allowed in the theatre.

Instead Jackson's supporters took their dissent online, disputing critic claims that Leaving Neverland detailed credible victims' stories.

Condemning a man off a one-sided four-hour documentary? Smh. — Nicole Rodriguez (@NicRodriguez) January 25, 2019

how does explicit=credible? I've seen enough law&order svu to rattle off some wild scenarios too. the basis for believability should be grounded in something other than shock value. — gohomeroger (@knotchoes) January 25, 2019

The documentary's IMDB page was also hacked, with Leaving Neverland changed to Liar, Liar 2: The Wade Robson and Jimmy Safechuck Story, Variety reported.

The Jackson estate has released a statement saying the documentary is "just another rehash of dated and discredited allegations".

"Wade Robson and James Safechuck have both testified under oath that Michael never did anything inappropriate toward them," the statement said.

"This is yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson."

Michael Jackson above with accuser Wade Robson. Photo / Supplied

Robson testified that Jackson never molested him at the singer's 2005 trial, but claims in Leaving Neverland he only did so because he was scared of what would happen if he told the truth, TMZ reports.

Safechuck gave similar evidence to police investigators when he was a boy but did not testify at the 2005 trial.

Wade Robson, Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed and James Safechuck at the Sundance Film Festival. Photo / AP

Both Robson and Safechuck filed lawsuits claiming they were sexually abused by Jackson following his 2009 death, however, both were dismissed after a judge said they had been filed too late.

Jackson settled financially with another accuser, Jordan Chandler, in 1994.

