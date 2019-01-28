The retrial of an Auckland taxi driver accused of groping Jay-Jay Feeney has begun.

Baljeet Singh's first trial for allegedly indecently assaulting the radio host ended in a hung jury during the height of the #MeToo movement last August.

Feeney was a passenger in Singh's taxi in the early hours of October 1, 2017.

After the incident, Feeney - the long-time host of The Edge's breakfast show - waived her right to suppression and has talked about her allegations on social media and on-air.

Singh has denied the charge throughout the case and entered a not guilty plea in late 2017.

His defence counsel Marie Dyhrberg QC said at the first trial her now 29-year-old client had been publicly and falsely accused and "is living every man's worst nightmare".

The trial, which is expected to last a few days, continues.

Feeney now hosts a drive-time show with Jason Gunn.