NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein's recast legal team includes the lawyer who won an acquittal for Casey Anthony on charges she killed her young daughter and a lawyer who helped basketball star Kobe Bryant avoid a rape prosecution.

Weinstein's spokesman on Wednesday said Jose Baez and Pamela Mackey were among four new lawyers hired by the disgraced movie producer in his sexual assault case.

Weinstein's other new lawyers are Harvard law professor Ronald Sullivan and former Manhattan prosecutor Duncan Levin.

They're replacing New York City defense attorney Benjamin Brafman. He and Weinstein said in a statement last week that they've "agreed to part ways."

Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. The 66-year-old denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.