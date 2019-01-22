Alfonso Cuaron:

"Cinema needs the opportunity to be diverse. What mainstream cinema and the theatrical experience has lacked in general is diversity. And I'm talking about diversity in terms of stories and characters and ways of doing films." Cuaron is nominated for best director for Roma, one of ten nominations for the film. Via phone interview.

Alfonso Cuaron, director of Netflix's Roma, which is nominated for ten Oscars. Photo / AP

Spike Lee:

"Thirty years is a long time, ain't it?" — on his first Oscar nomination as director in a three-decade career, for BlacKkKlansman. Via phone interview.

Willem Dafoe: "It feels great. I'm still freezing my butt off." Dafoe has been in Canada filming the Disney sled-dog movie Togo. Via phone interview.

Adam McKay: "The subject matter we're talking about is a very unpleasant time in history, and we did it with an unusual style in storytelling. We knew it was going to be polarizing, but we felt like it was in a good way." Vice is nominated for best picture and several other Oscars. Via phone interview.

Amy Adams in Adam McKay's Vice. Photo / AP

Hannah Beachler:

"To break down a wall like that, to be your ancestors' wildest dreams, to show other young women of color and boys and girls that you can do whatever you want no matter what struggles you have in your life — all of that. That's what it means to me." Beachler is the first African-American to be nominated for production design, for Black Panther. Via phone interview.

Jimmy Chin: "We always felt that if Alex was able to climb up El Capitan without a rope and succeed — that for us is always going to be the win already." Chin is the co-director of Free Solo, the nominated documentary about Alex Honnold becoming the first to climb Yosemite's El Capitan without ropes. Via phone interview.

Free Solo is nominated for best documentary at the 2019 Academy Awards. Photo / AP

Ruth E. Carter:

"No one is saying I don't have a chance. They're saying you have a chance. The women who I'm going against are top level. The top of the heap. To be there and give them a run for their money, I'm totally stoked." Carter is nominated for best costume design for Black Panther. Via phone interview.

Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright in Black Panther, the first superhero film to be nominated for an Oscar. Photo / supplied

Pawel Pawlikoski:

"I was flying into Warsaw when they were announcing the nominees. When I landed, I got bombarded by messages, a nice way to arrive." Polish director Pawlikoski's film Cold War was nominated for three Oscars including best director. Via phone interview.

Yalitza Aparicio: "As a daughter of a domestic worker and an indigenous woman myself, I am proud this movie will help those of us who feel invisible be seen" Aparicio is nominated for Roma. Via emailed statement.

Yalitza Aparicio is nominated for best actress for her performance in Roma. Photo / AP

Nadine Labaki:

"It's a national pride. Lebanon doesn't have a real cinema industry in the real sense of the term. With our first nominee last year and this one this year, it's a big step." Labaki is the director of Lebanon's Capernaum. Via phone interview.

Sam Rockwell: "Hot damn!" Rockwell is a best supporting actor nominee for Vice. Via emailed statement.