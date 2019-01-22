NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Top 10 pop hits are nominated for best original song at the Academy Awards.

Gaga's "Shallow" from "A Star is Born," co-written by Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, is up for the prize, while Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars" from "Black Panther" will also compete.

Gaga is also nominated for best actress.

Other song nominees include "I'll Fight" from "RBG," written Diane Warren; "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins," written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman; and "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," written by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch.

Advertisement

Nominees for best original score include "Black Panther," ''Isle of Dogs," ''Mary Poppins Returns," ''If Beale Street Could Talk" and "BlacKkKlansman."