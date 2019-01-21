Sarah Jessica Parker is making a "brief reappearance" as Carrie Bradshaw.

The 53-year-old actress has teased fans with a short video proclaiming the return of her iconic 'Sex and the City' character - who she last played in a second movie in 2010 - but didn't offer many details.

In the video, Sarah donned a ballerina-style tulle skirt and stilettos as she walked the streets of New York while the HBO show's famous theme tune played in the background.

She captioned the Instagram post: "My old friend. She is making a brief reappearance. Partnering with a great brand and supporting a cause we all care about. More to come. X, SJ #PourItForward (sic)"

While it hasn't been confirmed why Carrie will be back, it is possibly connected to Stella Artois and Water.org's Pour It Forward initiative, which helps provide clean drinking water to developing countries.

In September 2018, the actress announced plans for a third 'SATC' movie had been scrapped, with it later rumoured that her co-star Kim Cattrall had refused to reprise her role as Samantha Jones.

The following month, Kim admitted she had "never been friends" with her co-stars and had "moved on" from the franchise.

The actress then publicly slammed Sarah Jessica by claiming she had a "toxic" relationship with her, and later accused her of "exploiting" her tragedy after she publicly sent her condolences to Kim when her brother passed away.

Kim said: "My Mom asked me today 'When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona. (sic)"

However, the 'Divorce' star insisted she was "not in a fight" with Kim.

She said: "If one more person calls this a catfight ... I'm not in a fight.

"I never fought with Kim. I don't have to send any gifts to Kim, because I've never done anything. She has felt perfectly comfortable to say lots of things. That's the beauty of living in a democracy, but I have no apologies, meaning, this isn't a catfight.

"This is someone who chose to talk about something and myself, I remain grateful for her work and the role she played on and off camera for all the years we spent together."