Lionel Richie's son was cautioned by police after threatening to detonate a bomb at London's Heathrow airport.

Miles Brockman Richie reportedly became angry on Saturday after being told he couldn't get onto a flight so allegedly claimed he was carrying explosives, which he'd unleash if he wasn't allowed on the plane.

Miles Richie

According to TMZ, security attended the incident and the 24-year-old model allegedly punched one of the guards, prompting police to intervene.

A police spokesperson said: "On Saturday January 19, a 24-year-old man accepted a caution for communicating false information causing a bomb hoax and battery following an incident at Heathrow Terminal 5 earlier that morning."

A caution means a person has accepted responsibility for their behaviour but they are not arrested or charged.

If Miles had been charged over the threats, he could have faced a stint behind bars as last year, a man was sentenced to 10 months in jail for causing a bomb hoax at nearby Gatwick Airport because he was late for his flight.

Representatives for Miles and Lionel have yet to comment.

Miles Richie and Sofia Richie

Meanwhile, the 'Hello' hitmaker - who has Miles and Sofia, 19, with second wife Diane Alexander, and adopted oldest daughter Nicole with his first wife Brenda Harvey - previously credited his son's birth for pulling him out of a particularly low period in his life.

He said: "My father was ill and I went through a very, I won't say a depression, a massive depression ... my dad was my hero. I went through that whole period of my life.

"It was something about the birth of my kid. Miles came along, Nicole was already there, I realised I had a group of people looking up to me to be the head of the house. They didn't know what the hell I did for a living so I thought at that particular point, let's go back and prove to the kids what I do. I realised, this is what I should be doing."