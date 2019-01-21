Miley Cyrus has an interesting offer on the table for Rebel Wilson after the Aussie star revealed she had never had a date on Valentine's Day.

Wilson is starring in the upcoming romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic alongside Cyrus' new husband Liam Hemsworth.

Posting a video of the film to Instagram, Wilson urged her fans to go and see the movie, before adding that she'd never had a date on February 14.

"I've never EVER had an actual date on Valentine's Day — so if you're like me, now you definitely have a date to come see my movie and be kindred spirits!" Wilson wrote.

Cyrus soon weighed in, saying, "OMG! Let's be a tr-ouple! You can be our date!"

The offer comes weeks after Cyrus and Hemsworth were married in an intimate ceremony at the singer's Nashville home surrounded by a small group of family and friends.

The couple, who met on the set of their 2010 movie The Last Song (and who split in 2013 before reconciling), have posted loved up images all over social media.

For her part, Wilson has been posting videos from the making of the flick all over social media, including a pic of herself and Hemsworth posing in front of a green screen.

"This was literally 4am in the morning!" she wrote.

Wilson stars as Natalie, a woman who grew up idolising Pretty Woman, only to be told by her mother she is "no Julia Roberts".

When she takes a bad fall, knocking herself out, Wilson's Natalie wakes up in her own romantic comedy where everything looks and feels nicer, brighter, and happier, while she also gets to smooch Liam Hemsworth.

Meanwhile, the Aussie star is currently shooting the cinematic adaptation of the musical smash hit Cats alongside Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, James Corden and Judi Dench.

Wilson is playing the role of Jennyanydots.