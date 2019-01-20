Jessica Simpson has hinted her daughter will be called Birdie.

The 38-year-old singer - who is expecting a baby girl with her husband Eric Johnson - took to social media site Instagram to share photos from her baby shower over the weekend, and in one picture, her family can be seen standing in front of a neon sign that reads "Birdie's Nest".

She captioned the photo, "Birdie's Nest," alongside two green heart emojis.

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Jessica and Eric - who also have Maxwell, six, and Ace, five - were shocked to find out they were expecting.

Advertisement

An insider said: "Jessica and Eric are over the moon. They are so happy and very excited, surprised but overjoyed. It's fun because Ace and Maxwell are at an age where they understand what it happening. They are really cute waiting for their baby sister."

Jessica announced she is expecting her third child in September.

Posting a picture on Instagram at the time, she wrote: "This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

The news came as a huge shock to fans as she had previously claimed she'd had an Intrauterine device (IUD) fitted, which would prevent further pregnancies.

Responding to previous speculation she was having another child, she said: "I'm not pregnant. We got an IUD, nothing's gonna get in that uterus. I have two beautiful children and I'm not having a third."

-Bang! Showbiz