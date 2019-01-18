Just a day after she hilariously tackled the ubiquitous 10-year challenge meme, actress Jennifer Garner is offering up her contribution to another part of the 2019 pop culture Zeitgeist: Tidying Up With Marie Kondo.

The hit Netflix show sees Japanese clean queen Kondo visit American homes, helping families to rid themselves of clutter by disposing of items that do not "spark joy".

It's sparked a tidying revolution — so much so, charity shops are groaning under the weight of all this stuff we're getting rid of.

Jennifer Garner's hilarious entry to '10 year challenge'

And it seems movie star Garner — net worth $60 million — is just like the rest of us, in that she has at least one drawer in her house that's filled with a jumble of useless crap she can't quite remember why she owns.

Sure, her drawer is inside an enormous walk-in wardrobe bigger than my house … but still, STARS: THEY'RE JUST LIKE US.

"Marie Kondo — I'm all about it," Garner captioned the video, which shows her sorting through the miscellaneous items in her "junk drawer" as she ponders why she owns them.

"Is this a rain bonnet? Legit, is it?" she asks, trying on a Crucible-esque hood.

"Silken Mist. Why? Why do I have it? I don't know," she sighs, holding a pair of pantyhose aloft.

On and on it goes: Invisalign. A highlighter. Doubloons (?!? This must be a rich celebrity thing; priceless gold doubloons just thoughtlessly stashed in junk drawers).

In the end, the doubloons stayed: #doubloonssparkjoy, Garner said.

And now, just because we haven't watched it in a while, let's revisit the time in 2017 when Garner shared footage of herself still high after a trip to the dentist, weeping with joy at the beauty of the Hamilton soundtrack:

In case you haven't realised it already: Jennifer Garner's Instagram account most definitely sparks joy.