GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An estate sale in Michigan sold more than 200 items belonging to "Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert and her husband, Emmy-winning actor Timothy Busfield.



The Livingston Daily Press & Argus reports that American Eagle Auction & Appraisal Company's online estate auction held this month included a red wedding dress, signed memorabilia and awards Gilbert received.

Auction house owner Kenny Lindsay says interest in the sale exceeded expectations. The online auction catalog received about 58,000 views.

Redford resident Stacy Luoma was one of the bidders. The 45-year-old took home a nightgown, dresser, quilts and boots. Luoma says she grew up watching Gilbert, who is one of her favorite actresses.

Advertisement

Gilbert and Busfield had been living in Livingston County since 2013, but relocated this year to New York City.

___

Information from: Livingston Daily Press & Argus, http://www.livingstondaily.com