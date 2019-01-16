Newly-married Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are reportedly expecting their first child.

A source told the magazine OK! Australia that couple, who wed on December 23, that they are thrilled by the baby news.

"Miley's over the moon because she's carrying Liam's baby... It's a girl, which is what [they] hoped for," claimed the unnamed source.

"He called his brothers and parents. [Miley] got him to Skype call her family, too. Her mum was crying."

The singer reportedly wants to raise her first child in Hemsworth's home in Australia, specifically the coastal town of Byron Bay - where the couple regularly visit Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky.

"Byron Bay feels like a second home to her... Miley wants to buy a house next to Chris and Elsa's, so they can all spend more time together and the cousins can grow up together," the insider said.

Cyrus has previously vowed to be married with children by 2019, in a previous interview with Glamour magazine.

In 2009, when asked where she sees herself in decade she said: "Hopefully I'll be settled: making movies, living in a house, maybe even married.

"I think my mom [Tish Cyrus] did everything pretty close to perfect, and I want to be the cool mum that the kids run home to."

The Hollywood couple's fairytale romance began in 2009, when they met on the set of coming of age drama The Last Song.

The couple got engaged in 2012 but but broke up the following year. However, they rekindled their relations in 2016 and Cyrus was pictured wearing her ring again.

Last year on December 23 , they got married in Tennessee, surrounded by family and friends.