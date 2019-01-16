The latest internet trend is taking over your social media feeds with celebrities sharing throwback photos of themselves alongside a current day photo, to show just how much has changed — or hasn't changed — in that time.

Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Biel and Nicki Minaj have all participated in the craze — looking like they haven't aged a day let alone a decade.

Also included among this cohort is convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby, who has undoubtedly had a more transformative decade than most.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old posted a side-by-side snap of herself behind bars in Bali's Kerobokan prison 10 years ago, starkly contrasted with her present-day self looking carefree on the beach.

Advertisement

Clad in a blue wraparound kaftan, the Queensland native captioned the photo, "Been a rough-trot. Better now."

While the biggest problems most celebrities faced 10 years ago were too-thin eyebrows and a bad spray tan, Schapelle Corby was in the middle of serving a 20-year sentence for drug smuggling 4.2kg of cannabis into Indonesia.

Corby was ultimately released in 2014 after serving nine years in prison and was deported back to Australia in 2017.