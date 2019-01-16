LGBT jokes on Family Guy will soon be a thing of the past for Peter Griffin and the cast of characters made famous by Seth MacFarlane.

Executive producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin told Deadline Hollywood that jokes about gay men are no longer acceptable. They maintain, however, that the show still deserves its politically incorrect label.

"If you look at a show from 2005 or 2006 and put it side by side with a show from 2018 or 2019, they're going to have a few differences," Mr. Sulkin told the website Monday. "Some of the things we felt comfortable saying and joking about back then, we now understand is not acceptable."

"The culture changes," Mr. Appel added. "And it's not us reacting and thinking, 'They won't let us (say certain things).' No, we've changed too. The climate is different, the culture is different and our views are different. They've been shaped by the reality around us, so I think the show has to shift and evolve in a lot of different ways."

"We're not proselytizing for one political agenda," Mr. Appel continued. "Hypocrisy, lying, and buffoonery in the public sphere should just be called out."

Family Guy has aired since Jan. 31, 1999.