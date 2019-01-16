It's been two years since explosive leaked footage showed Channel 9 presenter Amber Sherlock clashing with reporter Julie Snook in a scandal that was quickly dubbed 'JacketGate.'

Two years later and it's a joke that just won't die, with Aussie TV icon Kerri-Anne Kennerley resurrecting it again on Studio 10 this morning.

Ten newsreader Natarsha Belling, wearing a white top, had finished reading the morning's headlines when a similarly white-clad Kennerley interjected.

"Excuse me, Natarsha? We sat next to each other in make-up this morning and I told you I was wearing white. I mentioned it right off the top, Ms Belling. Get a jacket," she said firmly, to mock-oohs from the rest of the panel.

"My wardrobe budget is much smaller than yours," said Belling, before perhaps realising the quip was a little close to the bone: "I'm only joking! You're breaking up, bad line. Anyway, good chat! Back to you now …"

Belling laughs it off while Kerri-Anne gives a diva hair flick. Photo / Channel 10

Of course, Kennerley and Belling aren't the first to poke fun at Sherlock's legendary meltdown, which saw her repeatedly demand reporter Snook change outfits so they wouldn't be wearing the same colour on camera.

The fallout was swift, with Sherlock locking down her social media accounts and having to smile tightly through a tidal wave of jokes about her behaviour in the clip — including at that year's Logie Awards.

The clip that started it all - from left: Julie Snook, Amber Sherlock and psychologist Sandy Rae. Photo / Channel 9

And it was truly a worldwide sensation: Last year US comedian Steven Phillips-Horst donned wigs and white blouses to deliver a hilariously spot-on spoof of the viral video, in which he played all three women on screen.