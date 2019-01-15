BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The company that publishes the "Choose Your Own Adventure" novels is suing Netflix, seeking $25 million in damages over an episode of its "Black Mirror" series.

The Rutland Herald reports that in the federal suit filed Friday, the Waitsfield, Vermont-based company Chooseco claims Netflix violated its trademark with "Bandersnatch," a recent episode of "Black Mirror."

"Bandersnatch" uses a format similar to those of the books, allowing viewers to choose among actions taken by the characters without knowing the outcome.

The suit says the show refers to the gimmick by having the protagonist refer to a book he is adapting into a video game as a "Choose Your Own Adventure" novel.

An email was sent to Netflix seeking comment.

