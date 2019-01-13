Maroon 5 has been confirmed as the headlining act for this year's Super Bowl performance - and viewers aren't happy about it.

The soft pop-rock band were today confirmed as headliners for the high-profile show on February 3 with special guests Travis Scott and Big Boi.

The event is one of America's most-watched television events of the year, and the half-time show is often a source of much debate.

Previous headliners include the Foo Fighters, Prince, The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Lady Gaga and Beyonce.

Advertisement

But many took to Twitter to complain that Maroon 5, who were heavily rumoured to have nabbed the spot, weren't equipped to do it.

Some suggested axing the Adam Levine-fronted act, known for songs like Girls Like You and What Lovers Do, and letting fiery rapper Travis Scott handle it.

Just get rid of Maroon 5. — Jackson Fryburger (@JaxFryburger) January 13, 2019

My brother and I were talking about the worst songs of all time and he nominated "Moves Like Jagger" — John Ronzani (@DJR3Bets) January 13, 2019

This is the saddest lineup...Yikes — Chun-Luis 🦄 (@TheLuisTorres) January 13, 2019

Imagine going from beyonce and gaga to this mess — Paola Bracho 🇩🇴 (@Dominicangaga) January 13, 2019

I’m happy the NFL has bad SB halftime shows, gives us a bathroom break and time to get food and drink — JCF (@Funkdizzlator) January 13, 2019

Grew up listening to Alvin and the Chipmunks. Maroon 5 is just a cover band. — Nick (@mrzips1000rr) January 13, 2019

Y’all went from Madonna, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and Gaga to JT and this ?? Travis Scott is good but i doubt he’ll save the show — nick (@ohucantdobetter) January 13, 2019

The Superbowl in Atlanta... they should have just reunited OutKast. #justsayin — Nestor Montelongo (@NesDaMon) January 13, 2019

Not a good look for Travis scott n big boi — Dom P (@domp456) January 13, 2019

Levine had played down the rumours during a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, saying: ""It's a rumour. I can neither confirm nor deny the truth of this rumour. It's definitely a rumour. And the rumour is a rumour that everyone seems to be discussing."

He also said: "Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig probably is gonna crush it."

A change.org petition, titled Maroon 5: Drop Out of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, has 84,000 signatures.