America is obsessed with a new reality TV show which can only be described as absolutely bonkers.

The show is called The Masked Singer and more than nine million US viewers tuned in to last week's debut episode making it the top-rated series premiere of 2018/2019.

So what's the show all about?

It's basically a celebrity singing competition BUT all of the celebs perform in elaborate costumes with masks so no one knows who they are.

Advertisement

During each episode the celebs drop a few clues about their identities and the judges, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, try to guess who they are.

One singer gets eliminated each week and at the end of the episode the voted out singer reveals his or her true identity.

Based on a South Korean show called King Of Mask Singer, the program has sparked a huge guessing game online with viewers trying to determine who the mystery celebrities could be.

My guesses for #maskedsingerfox 1. 🦚 Peacock- Donny Osmond

2. 👁 Monster- T- Pain

3. 🦄 Unicorn- Tori Spelling

4. 🦌 Deer- Terry Bradshaw

5. 🦁 Lion- Rumer Willis

#maskedsinger — Mari M (@lovelymari89) January 3, 2019

Finally caught up with #MaskedSingerFox

I think Rabbit is JC Chasez

I think Bee is Gloria Estefan

I knew Pineapple was Tommy Chong

I think Raven is Ricki Lake

IDK about Alien or the other one — Lupita Nyong'o's Silk Press (@FeministaJones) January 10, 2019

Tommy Chong is the Pineapple. Ricki Lake is the Raven. LaToya Jackson is the Alien and JC Chasez is the Rabbit. #maskedsingerfox — Rachel Smith (@rachelann1023) January 10, 2019

So far two episodes have aired in the US and the two stars whose identities have been revealed have been, well, not exactly A-listers.

The first celebrity to take off his mask was NFL player Antonio Brown and episode two saw Cheech And Chong star Tommy Chong reveal his true identity.

Tommy Chong was behind the Pineapple mask. Photo / YouTube

With 10 masked singers still to be revealed, the show's judges have copped a lot of flak on Twitter for their absurd guesses which have included Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and even Barack Obama.

The judges' guesses are really f'in ridiculous. Like really. Come on. Stop it... it's not tv entertainment when your guesses are absolutely moronic. #maskedsingerfox — RJsMomma (@MommatoRJ) January 3, 2019

Funniest thing about #maskedsingerfox is the "judges" guesses. Like a real A list celebrity is going to do this show lol. Chris Pine? Nic Cage? C'mon man — Brandon Watson (@TheWatsonBrand) January 10, 2019

Here are some of the clues about some of the remaining contestants.

Lion:

This person considers herself Hollywood royalty and hinted, "In my pride, there are lots of women." Most people are convinced it's Rumer Willis.

Monster: This celebrity said the world labelled him a monster and that he retreated to his "cave" after the "game turned on me". Most people are convinced it's rapper T-Pain.

Rabbit: This celebrity says he's spent most of his life on stage but was "never alone". He also said, "This rabbit's gonna win and you believe the last mask standing is gonna be me." Given the sneaky 'N Sync lyric mention at the end, most people think it's Joey Fatone.

Peacock: This celebrity said they were friends with Michael Jackson, that "Putting on a show is in my DNA," and hinted, "It's probably been a while since your mother had a poster of me on her bedroom wall." Most people are convinced it's Donny Osmond.

Unicorn: Born and raised in Beverly Hills, this star says she had a difficult childhood and that people call her 'Bird'. Most people think it's Tori Spelling (apparently the word for bird in Japanese is tori).