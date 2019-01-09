Rami Malek has dished the dirt on his horribly awkward on-stage moment with Nicole Kidman at the Golden Globes, saying it's "haunting" him.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star went viral earlier this week when eagle-eyed fans spotted the exact moment Kidman completely snubbed him in front of the world.

Following his win for Best Actor, Malek tried to get Kidman's attention to absolutely no avail.

He first tried to speak to her, but she didn't notice him. Then he placed a hand on the small of her back, but there was so much movement on stage at the time that she must have missed it.

The clip quickly went viral but Malek somehow managed to avoid it, until he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, where the host couldn't resist showing him the clip.

"I had not seen that," Malek said, hiding behind his hands. "I've known her for many years, despite as it may seem from that video.

"So, I thought I could easily go up and say, 'Hi,' but in a moment like that …"

Still blissfully unaware of just how viral he'd gone, Malek said: "I have a feeling this is haunting me on the internet right now."

Kimmel replied: "Yeah, this is going to be around for a little while."