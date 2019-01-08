John Travolta is finally embracing the fact he is bald.

The Grease star showed off his natural look in an Instagram photo with his daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, 18.

It's been obvious to anyone with eyes that Travolta is bald but the actor has spent the past few decades covering up his hairless head with a variety of wigs.

Here's a couple of the ridiculous hairpieces he's sported in the past.

John Travolta at the Gotti premiere at SVA Theater on June 14, 2018 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images
John Travolta attends the Hand and Footprint ceremony for Pitbull in Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty Images
But this is the first time the actor's actually shared a photo of himself without a hairpiece, and his fans love the look.

I hope everyone had a great New Year!

"Waited more than 40 years to see your natural look!" one fan wrote on Instagram. "You look great! I would keep it this way, seriously."

Another wrote, "You look younger with no hair!" and one fan commented, "About time your knocked those naughty wigs on the head."

A true legend @oprah

