It was all going so well for Rami Malek at this year's Golden Globes.

During the ceremony on Monday, the Bohemian Rhapsody star, 37, was still basking in the glow of his win over the likes of Bradley Cooper in the Best Actor in a Drama category when the coveted final award of the night was called.

Presenter Nicole Kidman came out on stage to announce that the Malek-led Freddie Mercury biopic had managed to beat favourites A Star Is Born and Black Panther to be named Best Picture (Drama) in a stunning upset.

But the euphoric high of the win was followed by a brutal blow for Malek, who headed up onstage with his co-stars, director and producers to accept the honour.

This was Malek's moment — he'd just become one of the night's big winners. With all eyes on him, it was time to cement his friendship with Hollywood heavyweight Kidman, who he was photographed hanging out with at the AACTA International Awards just last week.

Rami Malek and Nicole Kidman at the 8th AACTA International Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

But this time… it did not go well.

Rami Malek trying to talk to Nicole Kidman is like me trying to talk to my crush #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/WYS4fs6zTd — Abby Cadabby (@1AbbyRoad) January 7, 2019

Look, it's likely that Kidman just didn't realise he was trying to get her attention, but it doesn't make the exchange — he tries to talk to her twice — any less uncomfortable to witness.

Fortunately, the awkward moment didn't appear to ruin the actor's night.

He quickly brushed off the snub and delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech, thanking his family, colleagues and everyone else who made the film possible, including the band Queen and its late lead singer.

"Thank you to Freddie Mercury, for giving me the joy of a lifetime," Malek said.

"I love you, you beautiful man. This is for, and because of, you, gorgeous."