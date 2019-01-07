Ellie Goulding used to be "addicted to the gym".

The 32-year-old singer took to her Instagram story on Monday to share an old red carpet snap of herself where she said she had been "addicted" to hitting the gym and losing weight, which left her feeling "miserable".

She wrote on the pictures: "Ah good #memories of being addicted to the gym, not worth it! By not worth it I mean... it was just kind of miserable. (sic)"

The 'Love Me Like You Do' hitmaker then revealed she still keeps her body fit and does hit the gym from time to time, but has a new regime that means she is maintaining her weight in a healthy way.

She added: "Now I just train to fight."

Her comments come after she previously revealed she doesn't think she'd "be here today" if it wasn't for music, because she's always turned to it when the going gets tough as she found it to be a form of therapy for her nerves.

Ellie - who has battled with panic attacks in the past - said: "From a very young age music was absolutely everything to me. It was the ultimate companion - the strongest remedy for any kind of pain or sadness. Often it was the only way I'd be able to say what I wanted to say or describe how I was feeling … so to not have it in my life, I don't even know if I'd be with you guys today."

But the 'Burn' singer claims she almost quit the music business for good after falling out of love with her career, before meeting her now-fiancé Caspar Jopling, who gave her a new lease of life.

She said: "I definitely think being with him has helped me return back to my old self, thank God. I just missed loving what I did. I didn't love what I was doing any more and I was just annoyed at my own voice, annoyed at my songs that I performed every night over and over. I was annoyed at having to travel. I didn't care what city I was in, I didn't care about meeting people. I just shut myself off and it became a chore ... If I carried on I would have been like, 'That's it, I'm done with this job.'"