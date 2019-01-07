Christian Bale has won the Golden Globe for best comedy film actor for his role in Vice - and he had an unusual speech planned for the award.

Bale won the award for playing former Vice President Dick Cheney in Vice, his second win after The Fighter in 2011.

Bale thanked his wife early in his speech, saying she had advised him to say less while he was up there because she knew how much trouble he could get in to.

He proceeded to thank "Satan" for providing inspiration on how to play Cheney.

He also suggested he might take on another unlikeable character, suggesting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

His quip, based on Cheney's reputation, was well received on Twitter.