On a night when all eyes are usually on Hollywood's biggest names, one unknown attendee has managed to steal the spotlight.

As A-listers like Jim Carrey and Richard Madden posed for photos on the red carpet, a woman carrying a tray of Fiji Water managed to sneak into the background of their shot.

While it's not unusual to see an actor's employee lingering the back of red carpet photos with their back to the camera, this unknown woman seemed to be going out of her way to be noticed.

Alyssa Milano - and photobomber. Photo / Getty Images

Judith Light and Connie Britton - and photobomber. Photo / Getty Images

Wearing a glamorous blue gown and perfectly styled hair and makeup, the woman, who was quickly nicknamed the Fiji Water girl on Twitter, offered a perfect smize (that's when you smile with your eyes but not your mouth for anyone who didn't watch America's Next Top Model) to photographers.

Not satisfied with just appearing in one or two shots, before long the Fiji Water girl had found her way in the background of dozens of celebrity shots.

Chrissy Metz and Janelle Monae - and photobomber. Photo / Getty Images

Mia Swier and Darren Criss - and photobomber. Photo / Getty Images

The promotional model's shameless attempts to get photographed didn't got unmissed by viewers at home, who applauded her efforts at making the most of her red carpet opportunity.

E! News even tweeted photos of the Fiji Water girls's efforts on the red carpet, remarking that she "truly came to serve".

