Jan. 6: Accordionist Joey, the CowPolka King, of Riders in the Sky is 70. Singer Kim Wilson of the Fabulous Thunderbirds is 68. Country singer Jett Williams is 66. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson ("Mr. Bean") is 64. Singer Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge is 60. Chef Nigella Lawson is 59. Singer Eric Williams of BLACKstreet is 59. Director John Singleton is 51. Actor Aron Eisenberg ("Star Trek: Deep Space Nine") is 50. Actor Norman Reedus ("The Walking Dead") is 50. TV personality Julie Chen is 49. Actor Danny Pintauro ("Who's The Boss") is 43. Actor Eddie Redmayne ("Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them," ''The Theory of Everything") is 37. Comedian Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live") is 35. Actress Diona Reasonover ("NCIS") is 35. Singer Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys is 33.

Jan. 7: Singer Kenny Loggins is 71. Singer-songwriter Marshall Chapman is 70. Actress Erin Gray ("Silver Spoons," ''Buck Rogers in the 25th Century") is 69. Actor Sammo Hung ("Martial Law") is 67. Actor David Caruso is 63. TV anchor Katie Couric is 62. Country singer David Lee Murphy is 60. Bassist Kathy Valentine (The Go-Go's) is 60. Actor David Marciano ("Homeland," ''The Shield") is 59. Actress Hallie Todd ("Lizzie McGuire") is 57. Actor Nicolas Cage is 55. Singer John Ondrasik of Five For Fighting is 54. Actor Rex Lee ("Entourage") is 50. Actor-rapper Doug E. Doug ("Cool Runnings," ''Cosby") is 49. Actor Kevin Rahm ("Desperate Housewives," ''Judging Amy") is 48. Jeremy Renner ("The Avengers," ''The Bourne Legacy") is 48. Country singer John Rich of Big and Rich is 45. Actor Dustin Diamond ("Saved By The Bell") is 42. Actor Reggie Austin ("Agent Carter," ''Pretty Little Liars") is 40. Singer-rapper Aloe Blacc is 40. Actress Lauren Cohan ("The Walking Dead") is 37. Actor Brett Dalton ("Marvel's Agents of Shield") is 36. Actor Liam Aiken ("Lemony Snicket") is 29. Actor Marcus Scribner ("black-ish") is 19.

Jan. 8: Actor-comedian Larry Storch ("F Troop") is 96. Former "Sunday Morning" host Charles Osgood is 86. Singer Shirley Bassey is 82. Game-show host Bob Eubanks ("The Newlywed Game") is 81. Singer Anthony Gourdine of Little Anthony and the Imperials is 78. Actress Yvette Mimieux ("The Time Machine," ''Where the Boys Are") is 77. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley of The Marvelettes is 75. Actress Kathleen Noone ("Knots Landing") is 74. Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors is 73. Actress Harriet Sansom Harris ("Desperate Housewives") is 64. Actress Michelle Forbes ("True Blood," ''Homicide," ''Star Trek: The Next Generation") is 54. Actress Maria Pitillo ("Providence") is 53. Singer R. Kelly is 52. Bassist Jeff Abercrombie of Fuel is 50. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 46. Singer Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley is 43. Actress Amber Benson ("Buffy The Vampire Slayer") is 42. Actress Gaby Hoffman ("Sleepless in Seattle," ''Field of Dreams") is 37. Guitarist Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo of Gym Class Heroes is 36.

Jan. 9: Author Judith Krantz is 91. Singer Joan Baez is 78. Singer Roy Head is 78. Guitarist Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin is 75. Actor John Doman ("Gotham") is 74. Singer Buster Poindexter is 69. Singer Crystal Gayle is 68. Actor J.K. Simmons (TV's "The Closer," ''Spider-Man" movies) is 64. Actress Imelda Staunton ("Harry Potter" movies, "Vera Drake") is 63. Guitarist Eric Erlandson (Hole) is 56. Actress Joely Richardson is 54. Guitarist Carl Bell of Fuel is 52. Actor David Costabile ("Billions," ''Breaking Bad") is 52. Singer Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth is 52. Singer Dave Matthews of The Dave Matthews Band is 52. Actress Joey Lauren Adams ("Chasing Amy," ''Big Daddy") is 51. Actor Deon Cole ("black-ish") is 48. Actress Angela Bettis ("Carrie," ''Girl, Interrupted") is 46. Singer A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys is 41. Guitarist Drew Brown of OneRepublic is 35. Singer Paolo Nutini is 32. Actress Nina Dobrev ("The Vampire Diaries") is 30. Actor Basil Eidenbenz (TV's "Victoria") is 26. Actress Kerris Dorsey ("Ray Donovan," ''Brothers and Sisters") is 21. Actor Tyree Brown ("Parenthood") is 15.

Jan. 10: Singer Ronnie Hawkins of Ronnie Hawkins and the Hawks is 84. Actor William Sanderson ("Deadwood," ''Newhart") is 75. Singer Rod Stewart is 74. Singer-keyboardist Donald Fagen of Steely Dan is 71. Singer Pat Benatar is 66. Guitarist Michael Schenker (Scorpions) is 64. Singer Shawn Colvin is 63. Singer-guitarist Curt Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 60. Actor Evan Handler ("Sex and the City") is 58. Singer Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies is 55. Actress Trini Alvarado is 52. Singer Brent Smith of Shinedown is 41. Rapper Chris Smith of Kris Kross is 40.

Jan. 11: Actor Mitchell Ryan ("Dharma and Greg") is 85. Actor Felix Silla (Cousin Itt on "The Addams Family," ''Buck Rogers in the 25th Century") is 82. Director Joel Zwick ("My Big Fat Greek Wedding") is 77. Country singer Naomi Judd is 73. Musician Robert Earl Keen is 63. Actress Phyllis Logan ("Downton Abbey") is 63. Guitarist Vicki Peterson of The Bangles is 61. Actress Kim Coles ("Living Single") is 57. Former child actress Dawn Lyn ("My Three Sons") is 56. Guitarist Tom Dumont of No Doubt is 51. Singer Mary J. Blige is 48. Musician Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers is 48. Actress Amanda Peet is 47. Actress Aja Naomi King ("How To Get Away With Murder") is 34. Reality star Jason Wahler ("Laguna Beach," ''The Hills") is 32. Pop singer Cody Simpson is 22.

Jan. 12: Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys is 80. Actor Anthony Andrews is 71. Actress Kirstie Alley is 68. Radio personality Rush Limbaugh is 68. Country singer Ricky Van Shelton is 67. Radio personality Howard Stern is 65. News correspondent Christiane Amanpour is 61. Actor Oliver Platt is 59. Singer-director Rob Zombie is 54. Rapper TBird of B-Rock and the Bizz is 52. Model Vendela is 52. Actress Farrah Forke ("Wings") is 51. Singer Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine is 49. Rapper Raekwon of Wu Tang Clan is 49. Singer Dan Haseltine of Jars of Clay is 46. Bassist Matt Wong of Reel Big Fish is 46. Singer Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) of the Spice Girls is 45. Contemporary Christian singer Jeremy Camp is 41. Singer Amerie is 39. Actress Issa Rae ("Insecure") is 34. Actress Naya Rivera ("Glee") is 32. Singer Zayn (One Direction) is 26. Singer Ella Henderson is 23.