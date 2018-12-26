Miley Cyrus has taken to social media today to seemingly confirm she's tied the knot with longtime boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth

In an image posted to Instagram, Miley is seen dancing with Hemsworth with the caption "10 years later…"

According to RadarOnline, the couple exchanged nuptials in their home in Franklin, Tennessee - contrary to initial speculation that they were planning to wed in Liam's native Australia.

Balloons spelling Mr and Mrs were spotted in the background of the couples reported wedding while Liam's brothers Chris and Luke were spotted in images posted online.

Advertisement

Fans took to social media following the Instagram, with many very excited about Miley becoming Mrs Hemsworth.

"YAY FINALLY!" says one.

" Congrats u guys, taking party in the USA to a who new level " one social media user wrote.

"I'm crying," another fan tweeted. "Miley and Liam look so happy. My fave couple. They deserve all the happiness."

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and announced their engagement in 2012 before a few years of on-again-off-again relationship rumours swirled.

She began wearing her engagement ring again in early 2016, and the couple has been together since.