Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have reportedly secretly tied the knot after footage emerged of the couple celebrating with family and friends.

In an image posted to social media, the pair can be seen cutting the cake together, with Cyrus wearing a white dress and Hemsworth a traditional black suit.

The pair can be seen hand in hand smiling for the camera before cutting the cake.

The image comes just days after it was reported the pair were set to wed in a "secret ceremony".

According to RadarOnline, the couple exchanged nuptials in their home in Franklin, Tennessee - contrary to initial speculation that they were planning to wed in Liam's native Australia.

Balloons spelling Mr and Mrs were spotted in the background of the couples reported wedding while Liam's brothers Chris and Luke were spotted in images posted online.

Balloons spelling out Mr and Mrs can be seen in the background. Photo / Conrad Carr, Instagram

A photo also shows Cyrus's mum, Trish, looking casual in light jeans and a black top.

Fans took to social media following the Instagram photo leaks, with many speculating Miley is now Mrs Hemsworth.

"How am I supposed to just keep on going with my day after knowing that Miley and Liam might actually be officially married omg," one Twitter user wrote.

"I'm crying," another fan tweeted. "Miley and Liam look so happy. My fave couple. They deserve all the happiness."

Home: According to RadarOnline, the couple exchanged nuptials in their home in Tennessee. Photo / Conrad Carr, Instagram

Other fans speculated the celebration was a rehearsal dinner.

"Actually the pics might be from a rehearsal dinner, judging by Tish's clothes," one wrote.

"Maybe the actual wedding is still coming today. I guess we'll have to wait and see if this was the wedding or the wedding rehearsal."

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met on the set of The Last Song in 2009 and announced their engagement in 2012 before a few years of on-again-off-again relationship rumours swirled.

She began wearing her engagement ring again in early 2016, and the couple has been together since.