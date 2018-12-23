Actress Debby Ryan and Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun are engaged.

Both Ryan and Dun announced their engagement on social media Saturday.

The 30-year-old Dun proposed to the 25-year-old Ryan in a treehouse in New Zealand.

Dun posted a photo of himself proposing on one knee before a shocked Ryan.

He captioned it: "I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl. She my dude for life. I love you Debby".

Ryan, star of the Netflix series "Insatiable," said on Twitter that she said yes.

Ryan added she "technically said 'no way' twice but I meant yes."