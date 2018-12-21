The parents of tragic Swedish DJ Avicii — who died by suicide in April at the age of just 28 — are set to inherit his remaining $A35 million after he died without a will.

However, the highly successful producer was estimated to be worth a staggering $108 million at his peak, although at the time of his death he had debts of around $A14.9 million in the US and $A130,330 in Canada.

The rest is believed to have been given away to various charities, as the Wake Me Up producer was famous for his generosity and philanthropy, having once given away a million euros to Swedish aid charity, Radiohjalpen and a further million to Feeding America.

Avicii is joined by Madonna at Day Two of Ultra Music Festival 14 at Bayfront Park on March 24, 2012 in Miami. Photo / Getty Images

Under Swedish law, the entire estate of people who die without a will and without a spouse or children automatically goes to their parents.

That means the remaining fortune will go to Avicii's entrepreneur father Klas Bergling and actress mother Anki Lidén, according to official documents from the Swedish Tax Agency published in Swedish newspaper Expressen.se recently.

Avicii — whose real name was Tim Bergling — also had three siblings, David Bergling, Linda Sterner and Anton Körberg.

He was also believed to have had a "secret girlfriend" in model Tereza Kacerova at the time of his death.

His body was found during a holiday in Muscat, Oman, leaving behind a legion of shocked and devastated fans.

During his short life, Avicii often spoke about money.

Avicii performs onstage during the 22nd Annual KROQ Weenie Roast at Verizon Wireless Music Centre in 2014 in Irvine, California. Photo / Getty Images

In a 2013 BBC interview, he famously said he "didn't really need" it.

"I discovered when I started making money that I didn't really need it," he said.

"When you have such an excess of money you don't need, the most sensible, most human and completely obvious thing is to give to people in need."

And in his tour documentary Avicii: True Stories, manager Arash "Ash" Pournouri accused the DJ of being clueless about cash.

"The problem is that he doesn't understand the value of money," Mr Pournouri said.

"And he doesn't understand how his decisions affect other people very negatively."

Details of the producer's troubled personal life began to emerge when, after performing 320 shows in just one year, the exhausted star told friends: "I have said, like, I'm going to die. I have said it so many times. And so I don't want to hear that I should even entertain the thought of doing another gig."

He also suffered from several health issues, battling pancreatitis at just 21 and having his appendix and gallbladder removed two years later.

Avicii was once known as the highest-paid DJ on the planet after he made $26.6 million in 2015.

After his death, his heartbroken family paid tribute to their son and brother in a moving public statement.

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions," the statement read.

"An overachieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. He wanted to find peace.

"Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. "The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, your family."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.