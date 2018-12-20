Romanian-Canadian singer Anca Pop's last Instagram post is a haunting image of the same river in which she died this week.

The 34-year-old singer shared a photo on November 15 of herself sitting on the banks of the Danube River in Romania, with the caption "Dunare" - the Romanian name for the river.

Pop died after her car plunged into the Danube River on Monday. She was 34.

Emergency authorities identified her body after divers found her car late Monday in southwestern Romania. Her sister alerted police after she failed to arrive at the family home Sunday evening. Police said Tuesday they were investigating the death of Pop.

Pop's style was a fusion of Balkan and mainstream pop. She had a big following in Japan.

She also collaborated with Bosnian musician Goran Bregovic on his "Champagne for Gypsies" album.