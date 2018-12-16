A Hollywood Reporter obituary paying tribute to Oscar-nominated actress Sondra Locke has been slammed after it referred to the star as the "embittered ex" of Clint Eastwood.

After the news that Locke died of breast cancer last month, the Hollywood Reporter ran an obituary with the headline "Actress Sondra Locke, Embittered Ex of Clint Eastwood, Dies at 74".

The publication's angle was criticised online, with some calling the move "disturbing" and "misogynistic".

This reads more like gossip about her relationship with an angry, vengeful ex than an obituary. She deserved better. — Kara (@karap214) December 14, 2018

Is this a eulogy? Is she survived by anybody? Why does it end so abruptly? This is a deeply disturbing piece. Too much crap about the man who rained destruction down & not enough HER. — Mrs. Harris (@Allegratastic) December 14, 2018

What a horrible way to find out about her death. May she rest in peace and may she haunt this headline writer for all the rest of their life. — MBBrownSF 2.0 (@BMbsf) December 14, 2018

"Oscar nominated actress" there fixed it — Larry Retzlaff (@larry_retzlaff) December 14, 2018

Seriously? She was an actress and director in her own right. Her breakout performance in the Heart is a Lonely Hunter was Oscar worthy. Long career and she battled breast cancer. That headline does her a huge disservice. @Lulamaybelle — Steve Adams (@Nursedudesteve) December 14, 2018

She was only with Clint Eastwood for 14 years of her life. She lived a full life. Please change the lead. It is very disrespectful of her. — otakmp (@otakmp2121) December 14, 2018

Locke was nominated for an Oscar for her first film role in 1968's The Heart is a Lonely Hunter.

She died on November 3 at her Los Angeles home of cardiac arrest stemming from breast and bone cancer, according to a death certificate obtained by AP. She was 74. Authorities were promptly notified at the time, but her death was not publicised until RadarOnline first reported it Thursday. It is not clear why it took nearly six weeks to come to light.

Locke was best known for the six films she made with Eastwood — whom she dated for 13 years — starting with the Western The Outlaw Josey Wales in 1976 and ending with the Dirty Harry movie Sudden Impact in 1983.

Born Sandra Louise Smith — she would later take on a stepfather's last name and take on the stage name Sondra — Locke grew up in Tennessee, where she worked at a radio station and appeared in a handful of plays before winning a nationwide talent search in 1967 to be cast opposite leading man Alan Arkin in the movie adaptation of Carson McCullers' 1940 novel The Heart is a Lonely Hunter.

She would win raves for the role along with nominations for a Golden Globe and an Oscar. Both awards went to Ruth Gordon for Rosemary's Baby.

She had a run of unmemorable film and TV roles until meeting Eastwood on the set of Josey Wales, which he both directed and starred in.

Her career would mirror his for the next several years. The pair's hit films also included the 1978 street-fighting and orangutan comedy Every Which Way But Loose and its 1980 sequel Any Which Way You Can.

Locke also played singer Rosemary Clooney in a 1982 TV biopic, and directed the 1986 film Ratboy, which flopped in the US but was popular with critics in Europe.

In 1989, Locke's charmed life came to an end as Eastwood broke up with her, she later wrote. The locks were changed and her things were placed outside a home she thought had been a gift from Eastwood.

She sued Eastwood for palimony then later sued him for fraud saying a movie development deal he arranged for her was a sham to get her to drop the palimony suit. They settled the highly publicised lawsuit for an undisclosed amount during jury deliberations in 1996.

Sondra Locke and Clint Eastwood pictured in 1981. Photo / AP

The following year she released her memoir, titled The Good, the Bad and the Very Ugly: A Hollywood Journey, which also detailed the double mastectomy and chemotherapy that came with her first bout with breast cancer.

She told the AP at the time that the title, a play on one of Eastwood's films, was "applicable to the story".

"I try to cover the good years as well as the bad and the ugly," Locke said. "Also, that in even the worst ugly things there can sometimes be a lot that will make you a better person."

Locke had married actor Gordon Anderson in 1967. According to her death certificate, the two were still legally married when she died, and he was the person who reported her death. She described their relationship to the AP in 1997 as just good friends. A phone number listed in Anderson's name rang without being picked up.