NEW YORK (AP) — If you couldn't get tickets to Bruce Springsteen's Broadway performance, you'll soon be able to see it at home.

Director Thom Zimny's "Springsteen on Broadway" film will appear on Netflix early in the morning of Dec. 16, hours after the singer's 236th and last performance in Manhattan's Walter Kerr Theater. A soundtrack is being released two days earlier.

Zimny has seen and heard the show more times than he can count, and has been working with the Springsteen camp since it was in rehearsals.

The film is strictly performance. Zimny said he wanted to recreate the experience of being in the theater, with an additional level of intimacy that close-up camera shots can bring.