A woman's search to find her long-lost friend ended rather awkwardly on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show.

Brianna Cry from Virginia took to Twitter in late November in an attempt to track down a girl she met for one night only on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006.

Hey twitter, I met this girl on a dinner cruise in Hawaii in 2006. We were basically bestfriends for that night so I need y’all to help me find my bestfriend cause I miss her and I need to see how she’s doing now. Please retweet this so we can be reunited. pic.twitter.com/LRtk6ClvV3 — Bri (@briannacry) November 24, 2018

The tweet went viral and after just 11 hours the other girl, Heidi, responded to Brianna.

Heard you were looking for me~ pic.twitter.com/Dz4z1wapRv — heii (@heii_tree) November 24, 2018

Ellen loves nothing more than a happy ending so she invited the two women on to her talk show to meet again for the first time in 12 years.

But the reunion fell flat when it became apparent that Heidi wasn't that excited to see Brianna again.

After a very brief hug between the two, the women sat down on the couch and Heidi seemed surprised that Brianna had flown from interstate just to see her again.

"You flew in from Virginia?" she said to her friend from 2006.

Ellen asked Heidi if she also felt a "connection" with Brianna when they met on the dinner cruise, but her answer was less than convincing.

"I think… yeah, I did," she said. "I mean, it was just for the one day. I'm sorry, but it was."

Ouch.

While many viewers praised Ellen on social media for organising the reunion, some couldn't help but notice how awkward it was.

"They don't even look like they glad to see each other," one person tweeted.

"The Asian girl didn't seem enthused at all to see her long lost friend from that cruise. I felt sorry for the other girl. She was just kinda pushed to the side," another person wrote.

Heidi may not have been that excited to see Brianna, but she certainly perked up when Ellen announced she was giving them both $10,000 to help pay for university.