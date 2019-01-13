Kiwi actress Thomasin McKenzie could win a Critics' Choice Award today for her performance in this year's critically-acclaimed drama Leave No Trace.

McKenzie is nominated in the Best Young Actor/Actress category alongside Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Ed Oxenbould (Wildlife), Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give) and Sunny Suljic (Mid90s).

The Critics' Choice Awards are presented by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association, organisations of film and television critics from the US and Canada.

The awards are considered one of the best barometers for predicting the upcoming Oscar nominations, with many wondering if today will be A Star Is Born's chance to bounce back.

Last week, McKenzie was awarded the Breakthrough Performance Award at the 2019 National Board of Review Awards in New York.

Period piece The Favourite leads the film categories with 14 nominations, including Best Actress for Olivia Colman and Best Supporting Actress for both Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

Black Panther follows close behind with 12 nominations, while Ryan Gosling's Neil Armstrong drama First Man received 10.

In the television categories, The Americans, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Escape at Dannemora each lead with five nominations.

Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer will both compete in the Best Actress category, while Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell both received nominations for the final season of The Americans.

Amy Adams received nominations for both Best Actress in a Limited Series for Sharp Objects and Best Supporting Actress for her role in the political biopic Vice.

The full list of nominees can be found here.